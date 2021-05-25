Mangazeya Mining Ltd. Announces That Its Subsidiary, 7918534 Canada Inc., Has Completed the Redemption of Its Exchangeable Shares

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2021) – Mangazeya Mining Ltd. (TSXV: MGZ.H) (“Mangazeya” or the “Company“) announces that its subsidiary, 7918534 Canada Inc. (the “Subsidiary“), has completed its previously announced redemption of its eligible issued and outstanding Exchangeable Shares. The eligible Exchangeable Shares were redeemed at a price of $0.04 per Exchangeable Share for an aggregate redemption price of CAD $5,968.16. The completed redemption of Exchangeable Shares fulfills the Subsidiary’s obligation to complete the automatic redemption of such shares in accordance with their terms.

About Mangazeya Mining Ltd.

Mangazeya Mining Ltd. is a NEX-listed mining and exploration company, focused on the development of mineral resources in the Russian Federation.

