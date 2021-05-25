Fandom Sports Engages New to the Street Agency

Shares issuable under the License will be subject to resale restrictions under applicable securities laws as well as any required stock exchange or securities regulatory consents or approvals.

Under the terms of its engagement with New to the Street Group, the Company has the option to pay retainer amounts due under the Contract in cash or through the issuance of common shares at $0.30 per share. In connection with the Contract, the Company will be issuing 450,000 shares pursuant to New to the Street Group LLC.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2021) – FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) (“Fandom Sports” or the “Company”) would like to announce that it has entered into a 6 month marketing and consulting contract with New York based marketing firm, New to the Street Group LLC. (the “Contract”). New to the Street specializes in investor outreach through televised broadcasted interviews and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company’s news and corporate updates.

“PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED.”

About Fandom Sports

Fandom Sports Media is developing and deploying a web application which instantly operates on Android and iOS mobile devices targeting Esports Super Fans. The Company’s Unified Information Access platform is active in a private cloud with multilingual support and is targeted towards a global launch of the Fandom’s regulated betting and unregulated Esports prediction fan engagement models. Fandom supplies interactive Esports entertainment to Super Fans through purpose-built data interaction.

For additional Information:

Investor Relations

Email: info@fandomesports.com

Phone +1 (604) 256 6990

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company’s corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “consider,” “project,” and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS’ good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS’ annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

