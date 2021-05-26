





Share this Story: Pacific Ridge Nominates Mining Industry Veteran to Stand for Election to the Board of Directors

Pacific Ridge Nominates Mining Industry Veteran to Stand for Election to the Board of Directors

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2021) – Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (“Pacific Ridge” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that mining industry veteran Gary Baschuk will stand for election to the Company’s board of directors at the annual general meeting to be held on June 24, 2021. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pacific Ridge Nominates Mining Industry Veteran to Stand for Election to the Board of Directors Back to video “Gary Baschuk is a well-known and well-respected member of the mining industry,” said Blaine Monaghan, President and CEO of Pacific Ridge. “Attracting someone of Gary’s calibre to Pacific Ridge’s board speaks volumes about our team and our goal of becoming one of B.C.’s leading copper-gold exploration companies. With a drill program at the Kliyul copper-gold project around the corner, we look forward to Gary’s valuable input.” “I graciously welcome the opportunity to work with the existing board and management team in the future development of Pacific Ridge,” said Gary Baschuk. “The aggressive new direction of the company at a time of copper and gold appreciation creates a new and vibrant opportunity for shareholders which my experience would complement.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content About Gary Baschuk Gary is the Managing Director, Mining & Senior Geologist at PearTree Securities and has over 30 years of industry experience as a mining analyst/geologist. He has spent the past 16 years in capital markets and over 20 years in the mining industry. Gary’s analytical focus has been on small to mid-sized exploration, development and production precious metals companies. Industrial experience, all with Barrick Gold, ranged from early-stage exploration across northern Ontario, Manitoba and Quebec plus development and production on two mines – Holt-McDermott in northern Ontario and Rodeo/Griffin (part of the Meikle Mine at the Goldstrike Mine Complex) in Nevada. In addition, on behalf of Barrick, Gary managed an exploration company in Spain. Gary holds a BSc, Geology Specialist Degree from the University of Toronto, is a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada, and a member of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. About Pacific Ridge Our goal is to become one of the leading copper-gold exploration companies in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge’s flagship project is the advanced-stage Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold’s Kemess project. Historic drilling at Kliyul encountered significant porphyry copper-gold mineralization, drill hole KL-15-34 returned 245 metres of 0.75% CuEQ1 (see Pacific Ridge press release dated December 2, 2020). The Company plans to launch a drill program at Kliyul this summer.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content On behalf of the Board of Directors, “Blaine Monaghan” Blaine Monaghan

President & CEO

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. Corporate Contact:

Blaine Monaghan

President & CEO

Tel: (604) 687-4951

www.pacificridgeexploration.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-ridge-exploration-ltd-pex-

https://twitter.com/PacRidge_PEX Investor Contact:

G2 Consultants Corp.

Telephone: +1 778-678-9050

Email: ir@pacificridgeexploration.com 1 Copper equivalent (CuEQ) is equal to ((Cu (per cent) multiplied by $2.25 multiplied by 22.0642) plus (Au (g/t) multiplied by $1,650 multiplied by 0.032151)) divided by ($2.25 multiplied by 22.0642). Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The technical information contained within this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Gerald G. Carlson, Ph.D., P.Eng., Executive Chairman of Pacific Ridge and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 policy. Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling and other activities and events or developments that Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (“Pacific Ridge”) expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding Gary Baschuk’s appointment to the board and a drill program at Kliyul this summer. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, that one of the options will be exercised, the ability of Pacific Ridge and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Pacific Ridge’s proposed programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Pacific Ridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85246 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston