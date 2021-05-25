NEO Battery Materials Ltd. Appoints Chris Theodoropoulus to Advisory Board

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2021) – NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) (“NEO” or the “Company“) is pleased to welcome Mr. Chris Theodoropoulus to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Theodoropoulus received his BCL and LLB degrees from McGill University in 1981 and 1982. He has practiced law in Vancouver, B.C. until 2006 with an emphasis on public companies, mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, secondary debt and equity financing, and dispute resolutions.

Mr. Theodoropoulus is the Founder and President of Dominion Goldfields Corporation, a private investment and precious metals royalty firm. In the period from 2006 to 2012, he served as the Chairman of Africo Resources Ltd., a company that was listed on the TSX until its privatization in 2016, and was involved in the exploration and development of a copper and cobalt deposit in the DRC.

In addition, during his tenure, he has served as a director of a number of technology and mining companies including Peer 1 Network Enterprises Inc., Norsat International Inc., Goldquest Mining Corp., Pediment Gold Corp., Ethos Capital Corp., and a number of other companies.