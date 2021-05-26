AirTest Signs New Arizona Distributor







Delta, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2021) – AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) (FSE: 7IA) (WKN: A1JMFL) ("AirTest" or the "Company") CEO Ted Konyi is very pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Distribution Agreement with Environ Applied HVAC Systems (Environ). Environ has extensive experience in HVAC system design and installation with a primary focus in Arizona. The Company along with Environ have already collaborated to quote on four systems including, an apartment complex at City North in Scottsdale, a Phoenix based Fire Station an Elementary School and a large indoor growing operation. Greenhouses and other growing operations operate with high Carbon Dioxide (CO2) levels to promote faster and greater crop yield. CO2 sensors and control systems are a requirement in these operations. These systems are also required to manage safe working environments for employees in growing operations. OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) maintains strict guidelines for indoor air quality which requires measurement and management of CO2 in occupied spaces.

Article content Environ and the Company have now proposed systems for a large commercial growing operation that if successful, could lead to many additional similar installations. Korey Judson, Senior Sales Engineer for AirTest stated, “Working with the professional and experienced team at Environ has been a pleasure. Their years of successful HVAC installations will assist the Company in growing its sales in the Southwest. With 4 significant projects already on the table, Environ is proving to be the right group to work with in the Arizona market.” About Environ: Founded in 2006, Environ proudly represents manufacturers of the highest quality HVAC equipment who are considered leaders in their fields. With offices located in Phoenix and Tucson and a technical staff of experienced professionals, they provide services to clients throughout all of Arizona. With almost 300 years of combined HVAC experience, Environ offers a unique experience to our clients and manufacturers. Our extensive equipment application and systems knowledge combined with our solutions approach and project management skills allows us to work with building owners, architects, mechanical engineers and contractors to assist in the design and construction of HVAC systems from the simplest to the most complex. About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real- time communication and control technologies, which builds upon 17 years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe’s, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. AirTest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

Article content For further information, please contact: Mr. George Graham, President Phone: (604) 517 3888

Fax :(604) 517 3900

Email: ggraham@airtest.com

Website: www.airtest.com Or Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Walker

Vice President

The Howard Group Inc.

Email: jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Tel: 403-221-0915

Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915 Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements This news release contains "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the Company's belief in the energy savings that can be achieved through installation of the Company's products and that these installations lead to reduced maintenance, downtime expenses, future cost savings, and improvements in the bottom line. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward-looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.comor at the Company's website, www.airtest.com. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) is responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85252

