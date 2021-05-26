NSJ Gold Corp. (NSJ) Completes Drill Program at the Golden Hills Project, Arizona, USA

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2021) – NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) (“NSJ” or the “Company”) announces the completion of its drill program at its Golden Hills Project. In total, 16 holes were completed totaling 4,145 feet (1,263 meters). These holes ranged in depth from 20 feet to 400 feet (6 to 122 meters) depending on the target. One of these targets is the main high grade gold zone, which has proven to be at least 290 feet (88 meters) long and is part of an 1,870 foot (570 meter) long IP anomaly. Three other IP anomalies were tested, with their lengths totalling approximately 5,330 feet (1,625 meters). All holes reached their intended depths.

All 828 samples from the drill program are currently at ALS labs for geochemical analysis. Before analysis, all samples were securely stored and always in the property of a site geologist or field technician. All drill holes will be analyzed with a standard, blank, and blind duplicate in their assay runs. Gold, silver, copper, and iron concentration analysis will be performed on all samples. The results of these assays will be reported as soon as they are completed, certified, and plotted. The analysis is expected to take somewhere between 3 to 6 weeks.