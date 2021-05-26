





Share this Story: Bam Bam Resources Announces Expanded Deep Induced Polarization Program at Majuba Hill Underway

Bam Bam Resources Announces Expanded Deep Induced Polarization Program at Majuba Hill Underway

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2021) – Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) (“Bam Bam“ or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that Zonge International has been engaged to complete an extensive Induced Polarization/Resistivity (IP) program to expand and extend the existing deep IP coverage. A 2007 survey using 300 meter dipole spacing and a 2018 in-fill program has proven remarkably successful in defining high-chargeability and resistivity anomalies that correlate to porphyry copper related phyllic alteration and sulfide zones with chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite, pyrite, & arsenopyrite. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bam Bam Resources Announces Expanded Deep Induced Polarization Program at Majuba Hill Underway Back to video Figure 1 To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/85263_632f0b8224c968d5_002full.jpg The planned IP survey will provide wide coverage and extend the historic lines over the newly acquired private and public lands. Zonge’s IP crew has mobilized to Majuba Hill to begin the extensive program.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content David Greenway, Bam Bam’s President and CEO, commented: “The geophysics are always an important tool when exploring for large porphyry copper deposits. I am particularly pleased that our ongoing, phased-exploration program has put us in a position to engage Zonge International at a very timely point in our exploration. Our recently completed Drone Magnentic Survey showed that theTertiary Intrusive Assemblage at Majuba Hill is at least 2.5 times larger than the geologic mapping indicated. The results of the Deep IP Survey will help us immensely to understand the size and scope of this deposit.“ The very direct correlation between the high chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite, pyrite, & arsenopyrite content in core hole MHB-8 and the high-chargeability anomalies outlined by the previous surveys is a good indication of the importance of the IP geophysics for identifying drill targets and outlining the potential scale for mineralization at Majuba Hill. 3D modeling shows a strong correlation of high copper values, high chargeability, and the felsite intrusive assemblage, in drill holes MMX-24 and MHB-6: MMX-24: 370 ft (112.8m) at 0.45% Cu from 730-1100 ft (222.5-335.3m)

MHB-6: 50 feet (15.2 m) at 0.72% Cu from 750-800 ft (228.6-243.8 m) includes 20 feet (6.1 m) at 1.31% Cu from 780-800 ft (237.7-243.8 m).

Previous surveys shown strong IP chargeability highs emerging on the margins and along the previously completed lines. These chargeability highs are remarkably similar to the IP anomalies around MMX-24, MHB-6, and MHB-8.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The planned IP survey will extend the historic lines and provide wide coverage over the newly acquired private and public lands. About Majuba Hill Property Majuba Hill is a large contiguous land position controlling the emerging Majuba Hill Copper District, located Northeast of Reno, Nevada. The “Majuba Hill District” is comprised of extensive mineral and surface rights held by private ownership, patented mining claims, and Federal Lode Mining claims that are 100% controlled by Bam Bam Resources Corp. The land package is approximately 15.1 square miles (39.2 square km)/9,678 acres (3,917ha). The property is easily accessed by 23 miles of well-maintained roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80. Reno and Elko are the major supply centers for exploration and mining activities in Nevada. The existing highways are sufficient for transportation of exploration-size heavy equipment. Development logistics would use the 4 lane Interstate 80 highway, Union Pacific railroad tracks and adjacent power, natural gas, and fiber optic transmission lines in the rail – highway corridor. Mining is a common occupation in the area with several small to world class mines operating in the Winnemucca – Lovelock area over the past several decades. A well-trained and experienced mining workforce pool is available in Nevada when labor and expertise are required. The excellent location of Bam Bam’s Majuba Hill District, with already existing mining friendly infrastructure, will significantly reduce costs for exploration programs and future mining activities.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Qualified Person The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. “Buster” Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a “Qualified Person” as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43- 101”). About Bam Bam Resources Corp. Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity. The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District, located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp. “David Greenway” David C. Greenway

President & CEO For further information, please contact: Joel Warawa

VP of Corporate Communications

E: jw@bambamresources.com

P: 1 (855) 475-0745 Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking” statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. ### To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85263 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston