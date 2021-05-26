Killi To Host Investor Webinar on June 30, 2021, at 4 pm EDT

“We spent the last year at Killi assembling the most complete and compliant source of consumer profile data, building our scale to 320 million online data profiles in the US alone. Being a consumer-facing company, we systematically engage with consumers to view, edit, and ultimately control their data, assuring our data is compliant with the new and emerging privacy policies. As the market moves from an unconsented market to one that legally requires consent, Killi is positioning itself to take advantage of this massive transformation of the global data market. We have the scale; we have the distribution, and we have the consumer top of mind. Our number one focus is now on increasing the awareness of Killi and selling this data to companies who have a dependency on compliant consumer data for survival.”

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2021) – Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) (“Killi”), a supplier of compliant consumer data, will host an investor webinar where founder and CEO Neil Sweeney will discuss the accelerating shift of the unconsented data market to one of compliance and consumer inclusion. Mr. Sweeney will also spend time outlining Killi’s accomplishments, the business context around these accomplishments, and what to expect from the company going forward.

Session Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 4 pm EDT

Registration: Register in Advance for the meeting via Zoom at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcodu2gpj8pE9WpZMRastFZUNUppD3dWWn8

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.

About Killi Ltd

Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) is a company driven by consumer data and privacy evolution. Offering compliant consumer data to brands & agencies, platforms, and data companies, Killi allows consumers to opt-in to share specific pieces of data with brands in exchange for compensation from the use of their data, democratizing data for both consumers and brands. Killi offers 1st party data that is global and compliant.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, CFO

1-855-908-DATA

E: investorrelations@killi.io

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for this news release’s adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving several risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

