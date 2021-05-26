Cassiar Gold Announces Uplisting to OTCQX

The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets, and trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Hong Kong, Hong Kong and Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2021) – Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF) (“Cassiar” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol “CGLCF”. Cassiar Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market. Cassiar Gold’s common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol GLDC.

Article content

“We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQX Market, which will provide increased accessibility and liquidity for U.S. investors” Commented Marco Roque, CEO of Cassiar Gold. “The timing coincides well with our imminent 15,000m exploration program at our flagship Cassiar Gold project and we anticipate providing steady updates on our progress over the coming months.”

About Cassiar Gold Corp.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on projects in British Columbia and led by a team of highly successful business and technical executives. The Company’s key asset, the Cassiar Gold Project, is a large, advanced-stage, road-accessible gold property with a NI 43-101-compliant inferred resource estimate of 1M oz at 1.43 g/t Au at the Taurus bulk-tonnage gold deposit. The Property hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects over a >15 km long and up to 10 km wide trend that extends from high-grade past-producing mines at South Cassiar, to the Taurus deposit at North Cassiar.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements including those describing Cassiar’s future plans and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. Any statement addressing future events or conditions necessarily involves inherent risk and uncertainty. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated by management at the time of writing due to many factors, the majority of which are beyond the control of Cassiar and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: regulatory conditions and the Company’s ability to receive permits and regulatory approvals, mineral resource estimates and the assumptions underlying such estimates, and economic factors, business and operations strategies. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to be materially different from expectations. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ, there is no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove accurate or that actual results will not vary materially from such statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

