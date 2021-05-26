Glucose Health, Inc. Surpasses 2020 Sales at Amazon

Last year, total GLUCODOWN® sales at Amazon were $260,462. Just 145 days into fiscal 2021, total sales of GLUCODOWN at Amazon are $277,833. In total, more than 20,000 containers of GLUCODOWN® have now been purchased so far in 2021 by customers at Amazon.

GLUCODOWN® beverages are not simply sugar free – they are enriched in a proprietary process, with a special prebiotic soluble fiber clinically associated with maintaining the body’s healthy glycemic response to ingested foods. Healthy glycemic response means post-meal blood sugar rises and 1-2 hours later, when measured, generally does not exceed 140mg/dl.

Bentonville, Arkansas–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2021) – Less than five months into fiscal 2021, sales of GLUCODOWN® at Amazon now exceed sales achieved at Amazon in the entire fiscal year of 2020. Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC Pink: GLUC), GLUCODOWN® is the first and only healthy beverage brand to successfully reformulate popular soft drinks, such as iced tea mixes and soon, enhanced water drink mixes, into diabetic friendly, functional, beverages.

Last week Glucose Health, Inc. released its fiscal 2021 first quarter report and advised the “substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern” assumption noted in its financial statements, has been removed. The removal of the “substantial doubt” assumption indicates that GLUC has joined the ranks of companies which have achieved the measure of financial stability necessary to meet their obligations and continue in business for the foreseeable future.

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC Pink: GLUC)

With a focus on creating delicious beverages nutritionally appropriate1 for the nation’s 100+ million2 pre and Type-2 diabetics, Glucose Health, Inc., the manufacturer of GLUCODOWN®, is uniquely positioned among all emerging beverage companies in America. Introduced in the third quarter of 2018, the GLUCODOWN® brand has successfully established itself at the forefront of a new nutritional supplement category – functional, diabetic friendly, beverages. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC Pink: GLUC.

For more GLUC news visit: www.glucosehealthinc.com.

1 For citations visit www.glucodown.com/clinical-data

2 National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services

