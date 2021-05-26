Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2021) – Rain City Resources Inc. (CSE: RAIN) (“RAIN” or “Rain City” or the “Company”) subsequent to the News Release dated May 25, 2021. The Company acquired 3,000,000 shares of Crest Resources Inc. through private acquisitions with three (3) individual shareholders. Christopher Reynolds, President & CEO of Rain City, is one of those shareholders.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rain City Resources Inc. Announces Share Acquisition Disclosure Back to video

Crest Resources Inc. has no involvement with this transaction.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

“Christopher Reynolds”

Christopher Reynolds

President and Chief Executive Officer

Rain City Resources Inc.

Telephone: 604 681 3170

91reynolds@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company’s exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85337

#distro