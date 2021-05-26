





Share this Story: AVRA Medical Robotics' Chief Medical Officer to Reveal Company's Latest Developments in Surgical Robots at Global Conference

AVRA Medical Robotics' Chief Medical Officer to Reveal Company's Latest Developments in Surgical Robots at Global Conference

Article content Orlando, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2021) – AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. (OTC Pink: AVRA) (“AVRA” or “the Company”) today announces that its Chief Medical Officer, Farhan Taghizadeh, MD will reveal the latest developments in the field of digital surgery at the prestigious 13th 5CC World Congress to be held virtually in Barcelona this September 2021. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. AVRA Medical Robotics' Chief Medical Officer to Reveal Company's Latest Developments in Surgical Robots at Global Conference Back to video Dr. Taghizadeh is currently working with the AVRA engineering group in the design and development of one of the world’s most sophisticated and versatile digital surgery platforms and will update the industry on the progress being made using a combination of imaging, guidance, targeting and intelligence to assist surgeons performing aesthetics and other skin resurfacing procedures. As Dr. Taghizadeh explains: “AVRA’s surgical intelligence software is being developed to enable surgeons to deliver a level of accuracy, precision and reproducibility never before seen, by enhancing a surgeon’s fine motor skills with the ability of a surgical robot to perform delicate tasks with absolute precision.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “AVRA’s advanced digital robotic systems will not only enhance the critical skill of the surgeon to produce more precise and accurate procedures, they will also increase the efficiency and reliability of surgical procedures”, he added. The 5 Continent Congress in Barcelona will be a gathering of the world’s leading experts in medical dermatology and aesthetic medicine to learn of new developments in the field. Barry Cohen, AVRA Chairman & CEO, adds: “We are now leading the way in applying ‘enhanced function’ and ‘machine learning’ to reduce human error in everyday operations and procedures that can be done in an outpatient, ambulatory setting such as procedure suites, or an office, and we’re very proud that Dr. Taghizadeh has been recognized for his world-leading role with this invitation to speak at such a prestigious world conference.” Dr. Taghizadeh sums it up, saying: “Our proprietary technology combining data, coding and imaging will usher in a new era of robotic and digital-assisted surgery where we can provide surgeons with real- time, precise and accurate guidance to achieve the best possible outcomes.” For further information about AVRA Medical Robotics, visit http://www.avramedicalrobotics.com or contact the company at info@avramedical.com. About AVRA Medical Robotics AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc., (OTC Pink: AVMR) is a medical software and artificial intelligence company building a medical robotic system combining artificial intelligence, machine learning and proprietary software.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content AVRA, known for its advances in robotics and guidance systems, is developing a surgical robotic system that “robotizes” a wide range of surgical procedures using surgical, non-surgical devices, and instruments which are currently being performed by human hands. AVRA’s initial focus in the medical robotic field, is on the development of a treatment- independent precision guidance system, applicable to a variety of minimally and non-invasive procedures, to leverage the growing demand for practical medical robotic devices, with an initial focus on skin resurfacing aesthetic procedures. AVRA has more recently leveraged the sterilization elements of its research and development work on its medical robotic system to address current and future issues highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “designed,” “potential,” “forecast,” “target,” “objective,” “goal,” or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or AVRA’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.avramedical.com. For further information contact the company at:info@avramedical.com. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85348. #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston