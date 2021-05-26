





Share this Story: ApplyProof and Pearson PTE Partner to Help Canada Bound Students

ApplyProof and Pearson PTE Partner to Help Canada Bound Students Partnership enables universities and immigration agencies to verify scores in a 'one-stop shop' with no extra costs or additional steps for students

Article content Kitchener, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2021) – Today, ApplyProof, the stand-alone trust solution powered by ApplyBoard, announced a partnership with Pearson, the world’s learning company, to use the ApplyProof Platform. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ApplyProof and Pearson PTE Partner to Help Canada Bound Students Back to video ApplyProof To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8057/85352_e015675bc452b22cad9314c9c7fe.jpg This new partnership will ensure that students taking PTE to study in Canada will have greater transparency and portability of their test results than ever before. ApplyProof will enable verifiers to access digital PTE results as needed, efficiently, and at no additional cost. Immigration officials, government agencies, schools and others can require students to provide proof of English language proficiency. The ApplyProof technology affords a secure and decentralized solution to the challenge of verification. These stakeholders will be able to verify the validity of PTE test scores in seconds.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In partnership with schools, colleges, and universities across Canada, ApplyProof already enables secure, efficient verification of official student documents such as Proof of Acceptance. The partnership with Pearson adds Proof of English Language Proficiency, a giant step toward ApplyProof serving as one place to verify international student documentation. Assia Hamdane, Pearson’s Director of PTE in Canada, said, “We are always looking for ways to make PTE an ever more beneficial, seamless and effective experience for our test takers.” “We believe our partnership with ApplyProof will help us do this by enabling students and verifiers to share and access PTE scores more quickly and easily than before.” “More widely, we look forward to the benefits of our innovative partnership having a positive impact on international student migration into Canada.” “We believe that partnering with Pearson will bring a new level of clarity, certainty, and ease of use to the processes for students, immigration officials, and institutions,” says ApplyProof Head, Iman Hassani. “ApplyProof and Pearson’s commitment to interoperability makes access and verification of results transparent and efficient. For students and users, ApplyProof makes their results truly portable.” “ApplyProof enables admission and immigration stakeholders to trust the information submitted to them. All of that in a secure environment, accomplished in a matter of seconds.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content PTE Academic is accepted by over 90% of Canadian universities and colleges as proof of English language ability – 199 Canadian institutions and still growing. About ApplyProof ApplyProof, a stand-alone platform developed by ApplyBoard, transforms the way official student documents are verified and shared with students, government and education stakeholders. Driven by the need for trust in international student documents and mitigating fraud, ApplyProof enables government stakeholders to verify the authenticity of a document by viewing the digital original held securely on ApplyProof servers using unique identifier passcodes. For more information, visit https://www.applyproof.com/about. About Pearson Learning is the most powerful force for change in the world. More than 20,000 Pearson employees deliver our products and services in nearly 200 countries, all working towards a common purpose – to help everyone achieve their potential through learning. We do that by providing high-quality, digital content and learning experiences, as well as assessments and qualifications that help people build their skills and grow with the world around them. We are the world’s leading learning company. Learn more at pearsonplc.com. Click here to find out more about PTE – the leading English Language Proficiency test trusted by universities, colleges, and governments around the world. Contacts

David Tubbs

press@applyproof.com Related Images applyproof.png

ApplyProof To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85352 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston