CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Valorem Resources Inc. (VALU)

Newsfile
May 26, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
052521-85201
 

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 26 mai/May 2021) – Effective immediately, Valorem Resources Inc. will be reinstated for trading. The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

À compter de maintenant Valorem Resources Inc. sera rétablie à des fins de négociation. La Société a rectifié la situation de défaut ayant donné lieu à la suspension.

Date:

le 26 mai/May 2021

Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):

 VALU

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d’informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com

#distro

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Kingston

This Week in Flyers