Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 26 mai/May 2021) – The common shares of EonX Technologies Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. CSE Bulletin: New Listing - EonX Technologies Inc. (EONX) Back to video

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

EonX is a financial technology company providing white-label platforms for large enterprises looking to better engage, reward and securely transact with their members, customers and employees. These enterprise clients on-board their customers to the platform in order to facilitate Payments and generate redeemable eWallet balances, whilst earning Points and accessing exclusive Marketplace Rewards.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de EonX Technologies Inc., ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d’inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.