Philippine Metals Announces Director Resignation

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2021) – Philippine Metals Inc. (TSXV: PHI) (the “Company”) announces that Marshall Farris has resigned as a Director and President of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Farris resigned in order to focus on his growing Exempt Market Dealer business, Ascenta Finance Corp. The Company would like to thank Mr. Farris for his long service and contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Craig T. Lindsay”

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

Craig Lindsay

Tel: (604) 218-0550

Email: craig@agcap.ca

