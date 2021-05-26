Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Benchmark Metals Inc.

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2021) – Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, disposed of 5,000,000 common shares of Benchmark Metals Inc., over the TSX Venture Exchange (representing approximately 3.2% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis) at a price of approximately $1.3002 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $6,501,000.

Mr. Sprott now owns and controls 18,285,642 common shares and 11,642,821 common share purchase warrants representing approximately 11.6% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 17.7% of the outstanding common shares on a partially-diluted basis. Prior to the disposition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 23,285,642 common shares and 11,642,821 common share purchase warrants (representing approximately, 14.8% on a non-diluted basis and approximately 20.7% on a partially diluted basis. The disposition combined with previous new share issuances by Benchmark Metals, resulted in an ownership change, on a partially diluted basis, of 2.8% since the last filing of an Early Warning Report.