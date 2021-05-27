





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2021) – Element 29 Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECU) (OTCQB: EMTRF) (“Element 29” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company’s common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol “EMTRF”. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) under the symbol “ECU.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Element 29 Commences Trading on the OTCQB Back to video Brian Booth, President & CEO of Element 29, commented, “The listing of our shares on the OTCQB increases our visibility to prospective US investors. As we begin exploring our Elida and Flor de Cobre projects towards mineral resource estimates later in 2021, this listing will promote greater exposure and liquidity as we head into what will be an exciting year for Element 29.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company’s listing on the TSX-V and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to a larger North American presence and affords investors preeminent access to trading.

Article content Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. About Element 29 Resources Inc. Element 29 Resources Inc. is an emerging copper exploration and development company focused on advancing its portfolio of Peruvian projects towards development in one of the lowest-risk mining jurisdictions in the world. Element 29’s growth strategy is led by our strong board and management, who have a proven track record of discovery and delivering significant value to our shareholders. The Company’s principal objective is to explore and develop its flagship Flor de Cobre porphyry Cu-Mo project located in southern Peru, just 26 km southeast from Freeport-McMoRan’s Cerro Verde Cu-Mo mine. At the same time, the Company intends to build on its copper inventory with continued exploration on its Flor de Cobre project as well as its remaining 22,000 ha of mining concessions in Peru including the recently discovered Elida porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag system located in central Peru and 85 km from the coast. Both projects are well located for future mine development and will benefit from nearby infrastructure including roads, powerlines, ports, water, and a skilled workforce. More information is available at www.e29copper.com. Contact

Brian Booth – President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: 888-246-7881

E-mail: info@e29copper.com

Article content Forward Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements“). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute Forward-looking Statements. Words such as “will”, “intends”, “proposed” and “expects” or similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Forward looking Statements in this press release include statements related to the listing of the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the Company’s resource properties, and the Company’s plans, focus and objectives. Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties related to fluctuations in copper and other commodity prices, uncertainties inherent in the exploration of mineral properties, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risk factors set forth in the Company’s preliminary prospectus under the heading “Risk Factors”. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for E29 to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85411 #distro

