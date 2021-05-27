





Share this Story: Datametrex Secures AI & Tech Contracts

Datametrex Secures AI & Tech Contracts

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2021) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that it has received additional Purchase Orders (P.O.) for approximately $550,000 CAD from three divisions of LOTTE Group (“LOTTE”), the Incheon International Airport Corporation (“IIAC”) and the Shinhan Financial Group (“Shinhan”), located in Seoul, South Korea. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Datametrex Secures AI & Tech Contracts Back to video Datametrex continues to grow Tech and AI businesses in South Korea working closely with LOTTE Data Communication Co. Ltd. as a preferred vendor. The agreements are with Lotte Hi Mart, Lotte Global Logis, Lotte Aluminum. The new business with Shinhan is for JobMind in the AI-powered server automization. Jobmind is an efficient integrated management and operational solution for server batch jobs and is a single-screen processing of registering tasks, checking task results, and error handling for banking. The system prevents human error through automation and minimizes work impact by immediately checking and notifiying the result of of batch system errors and work errors.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Datametrex continues to grow its core business. We are starting to see the reduction in cycle time for AI model optimization and adoption. With the company being flexible enough to provide our clients with whatever AI solution their needs require, we should see improved numbers from the AI division,” stated Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex. About Datametrex Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com. For further information, please contact: Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward Looking Statements: All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. In particular, there is no guarantee that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement on mutually acceptable terms or complete the Transaction in the manner contemplated herein, if at all, that the due diligence of any of the parties will be satisfactory, or that the parties will obtain any required board, shareholder, third-party and/or regulatory or other governmental approvals, if any. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS The Company has included non-IFRS performance measures throughout this press release, including (a) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”); (b) Adjusted EBITDA which is EBITDA adjusted for the gain (loss) on change in fair value of the Company’s investment properties and the gain (loss) on change in fair value of derivative instruments; and (c) Book Value per Share which is calculated as equity attributable to Datametrex AI Limited shareholders divided by total common shares outstanding at the end of the reporting period. These non-IFRS financial measurements do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Accordingly, these performance measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses EBITDA metrics to measure the profit trends of the business units and segments in the consolidated group since it eliminates the effects of financing decisions. Certain investors, analysts and others utilize these non-IFRS financial metrics in assessing the Company’s financial performance. These non-IFRS financial measurements have not been presented as an alternative to net income or any other financial measure of performance prescribed by IFRS. Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures has been provided throughout the Company’s MD&A, as applicable, filed under the Company’s profile on www.SEDAR.COM. ### To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85426 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston