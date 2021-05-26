Parkit Enterprise Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“We continue to execute on our transition to an industrial real estate platform as demonstrated by our acquisitions and the performance of our investment properties,” said Steven Scott, Chair of the Board.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2021) – Parkit Enterprise Inc. ( TSXV: PKT ) ( OTC: PKTEF ) (“ Parkit ” or the “ Company “), an industrial real estate growth vehicle and parking platform, is pleased to highlight recent business activity and provides its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

For comprehensive disclosure of Parkit's performance for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and its financial position as at such date, please see Parkit's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021

About Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Parkit is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key markets in Canada, with a focus on the Greater Toronto Area+ (“GTA+”), Ottawa and Montreal, to complement its parking assets across the United States.

Steven Scott

Tel: 1-888-627-9881

ir@parkitenterprise.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein is forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “proposed”, “is expected”, “budgets”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, “may” or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. These risks, uncertainties, and factors may include, but are not limited to general business uncertainties, and in particular uncertainties relating to the impact and duration of COVID-19 on future financial performance. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what impacts they will have on the Company. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Parkit’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although Parkit has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Parkit as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. However, Parkit expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

