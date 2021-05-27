





Share this Story: Troubadour Completes Phase 1 Drilling at the High-Grade Texas Gold Project

Troubadour Completes Phase 1 Drilling at the High-Grade Texas Gold Project

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2021) – TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its drilling program at the 2,186-hectare Texas property located near the town of Beaverdell in southern B.C. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Troubadour Completes Phase 1 Drilling at the High-Grade Texas Gold Project Back to video Phase one of the diamond drilling program has now been completed with 25 shallow holes totaling 2,090 meters of “HQ” size drill core. The program was designed to test a number of newly identified geophysical and geochemical targets, as well as identify geological controls and the potential source of bonanza-grade samples at the Doorn and Cabin targets and the bulk tonnage-grade andesite and altered granodiorite that host these veins. Phase 1 rock sampling results targeted by drilling at the Doorn target area include 373.8 g/t (12 oz/t) gold and 1305 g/t (42 oz/t) silver and 220.1 g/t (7 oz/t) gold and 827 g/t (26 oz/t) silver from grab samples* (see Company news release dated March 10, 2021).

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content *Grab samples are by definition selective. Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of mineralization, and are not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the Project. All drill holes intersected altered granodiorite or andesite with varying degrees of mineralized veining and alteration halos. The drill core is being processed by the geological team, and samples are being sent to the analytical lab on an ongoing basis. “Due to the favorable late spring weather and the hard, efficient work of the entire team we were able to complete the planned drill program on time and on budget. We were successful in our stated goals, and we are eagerly awaiting assay results from this program,” states Geoff Schellenberg, Company President. About the Texas Project The road accessible Texas property covers historical mineral showings and is located 3 km southwest of the town of Beaverdell and in close proximity to the past producing Beaverdell Mine1 that was in operation from 1896 to 1991. The property covers ground prospective for vein hosted and bulk tonnage precious metal deposits, based on at least seven historical and newly discovered gold occurrences on the property and geological comparisons with the nearby Beaverdell Mine1. Several showings are present on the property, including two old mines and many older trenches, pits and adits that expose mineralized veins. The Beaverdell mining camp is predominately known for its silver production and the presence of high-grade gold occurrences makes the Texas property unique and significantly more attractive.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Patrick McLaughlin, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has verified the exploration data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data contained in the written disclosure, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release. About Troubadour TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) is a public Canadian mining exploration company focused on copper and gold in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is managed by an experienced team consisting of youthful and seasoned professionals with proven track records as mine finders. The newly acquired Texas gold property diversifies the Company’s commodity focus and compliments Troubadour’s Amarillo copper project located 10 km south of the past-producing Brenda Mine in southern BC and 35 km east of Kodiak Copper’s MPD discovery. For further information please contact: Troubadour Resources Inc.

625 Howe Street, Suite 488

Vancouver, BC V6C 2T6

Geoff Schellenberg, President

Office: (604) 681-0221

geoff@troubadourresources.com Forward-Looking Information Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Referenced nearby historic resources, deposits and mines provide geologic context for the Project, but are not necessarily indicative that the Project hosts similar potential, size or grades of mineralization. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85474 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston