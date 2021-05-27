





Share this Story: Enduro Samples 1,277 g/t Silver & 4.51% Copper on Surface at Cuba - Outlines a 1,800m Long Anomaly

Enduro Samples 1,277 g/t Silver & 4.51% Copper on Surface at Cuba - Outlines a 1,800m Long Anomaly

Article content Kelowna, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2021) – Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) (OTCQB: ENDMF) (FSE: SOG-FF) (“Enduro Metals” or the “Company“) is pleased to report a new polymetallic vein system has been identified on the northern end of the Cuba Trend. The vein system, which is now known as Havana is the largest geochemical anomaly along the trend. The area is located approximately 1,500m directly west of the Chachi Central Zone (see news release dated February 18th, 2021). Chachi and Havana (part of the Cuba Trend) are 2 of 4 major systems within the Company’s 638 square kilometre Newmont Lake Project situated in the heart of BC’s prolific Golden Triangle. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Enduro Samples 1,277 g/t Silver & 4.51% Copper on Surface at Cuba - Outlines a 1,800m Long Anomaly Back to video To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/85480_ce17715ae4bfc925_002full.jpg Figure 1: Cross-section of Line 7450M; the first and only induced polarization (“IP”) geophysical work ever completed over the Havana Target. A subvertical chargeable conductor is prominent within the limestone host rock as is seen on surface. A multi-element soil anomaly is coincident with the geophysics, as well as rock sampling along strike where the vein is exposed on surface.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Highlights: A multi-element vein system has been identified as the possible source of the 1,800m long Havana geochemical anomaly. A sample of the quartz-barite vein on surface assayed 1,277 g/t silver, 4.51% copper, 1.11% zinc, and 0.21% lead. Another sample 60m along strike assayed 854 g/t silver, 5.34% copper, 4.34% zinc, and 1.53% lead. An induced polarization (“IP”) geophysical survey line over the target identified an anomaly coincident with the surface geochemical anomaly. The company is currently investigating a possible link between Havana and Chachi – located 1,500m west of Havana. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/85480_ce17715ae4bfc925_003full.jpg Figure 2: Plan view map of Havana in close proximity to the Chachi Central Zone (CCZ). Soil geochemistry at Havana suggests the system is 1,800m in length. Cole Evans, CEO of Enduro Metals commented, “The Havana area is the strongest silver anomaly across the Newmont Lake project by a considerable margin and we have now identified what could be the source for that anomaly. By applying a systematic, data-driven approach to exploration, we have developed a strong case for a large-scale, relatively easy access silver and copper system over a multi-kilometre area. With this new knowledge in hand, we are now investigating the possible links between Chachi and Havana, as well as viewing plans to increase the scope of the 2021 exploration drilling program by 2.5 – 3x larger compared to 2020. More details on this will be available shortly.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content QAQC / Analytical Procedures Core samples from the Newmont Lake Project were sent to MSA LABS’ preparation facility in Terrace, B.C., where samples were prepared using method PRP-910. Samples were dried, crushed to 2mm, split 250g and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Prepped samples were sent to MSA LABS’ analytical facility in Langley, B.C, where 50g pulps were analyzed for gold using method FAS-221 (fire assay-AAS finish). Gold assays greater than 100 g/t Au were automatically analyzed using FAS-425 (fire assay with a gravimetric finish). Rock samples were analyzed for 48 elements using method IMS-230, multi-element ICP-MS 4-acid digestion, ultra-trace level. Silver assay results greater than 100 g/t Ag and copper, lead, and zinc greater than 10,000ppm were automatically analyzed by ore grade method ICF-6. Enduro Metals Corp conducts its own QA/QC program where five standard reference material pulps, five blank reference material samples, and two field duplicates are inserted for every 100 samples when analyzing core samples. Qualified Person The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Maurizio Napoli, P. Geo., Director for Enduro Metals, a Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards. About Enduro Metals Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on it’s flagship Newmont Lake Project; a total 638km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of northwestern British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. Enduro entered into an option agreement to acquire 436km2 from Romios Gold Resources who has carefully amalgamated the area since 2005 from numerous smaller operators. Remaining terms on the option agreement are a $1,000,000 CAD cash payment, and issuance of 4 million Common Shares to Romios Gold Resources. Romios will retain a 2% Net Smelter Returns Royalty (an “NSR”) on the Newmont Lake Project, or on any after-acquired claims within a 5 km radius of the original boundary of the project, which may be reduced at any time to a 1% NSR on the payment of $2 million per 0.5% NSR. The remaining 202km2 is owned 100% by Enduro and was acquired via staking or cash purchase. Building on prior results, the Company’s geological team have outlined 4 deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold with the recent discovery of porphyry mineralization underneath the deposit along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy and 72 Zones, high-grade epithermal/skarn silver/zinc at Cuba, and a large 9km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

ENDURO METALS CORPORATION “Cole Evans“

President/CEO For further information please contact: Sean Kingsley – Director of Communications

Tel: +1 (604) 440-8474

Email: info@endurometals.com As a continued effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have launched new communication initiatives. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram) feel free to send direct messages or a post and include the hashtag #askENDR. To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call directly click here: https://endurometals.youcanbook.me Website: https://www.endurometals.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively herein referred to as “forward-looking information”). Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Enduro’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Forward-looking statements in this document includes statements, but is not limited to results, analyses and interpretations of exploration and drilling programs; our grassroots exploration program, our mining (including mining methods), expansion, exploration, and development activities, geological and mineralization interpretations and the plans, results, costs, and timing thereof. Although Enduro believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions the effect of a pandemic and particularly the COVID-19 outbreak as a global pandemic on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our workforce, suppliers and other essential resources and what effect those impacts, if they occur, would have on our business, financial condition and results of operations; assumptions regarding expected capital costs, operating costs and expenditures, production schedules, economic returns and other projections; ; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company’s ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Enduro to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of our forward-looking information. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, actions, events, conditions, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results, actions, events, conditions, performance, or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws. For US Investors Enduro Metals cautions that this release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. Information included in this media release have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and information contained herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85480 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston