BTV Features Investment Opportunities in the Resource Sector

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2021) – On national TV Sat. May 29 & Sun. May 30, 2021 BTV-Business Television delves into the prosperous resource industry and shares investment opportunities.

Discover Companies to Invest In – Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MTB) (OTCQB: MBYMF) – BTV hears how this company is advancing its flagship gold mine with large-scale potential in B.C.’s Golden Triangle.

Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) (OTCQB: ENDMF) – BTV learns about this exploration company’s plans to continue drilling its property in one of the most prolific mineral districts in the world.

Evergold Corp. (TSXV: EVER) (OTC PINK: EVGUF) – The excitement is building as plans for drilling at its promising Golden Lion project get underway.

Scottie Resources Corp.(TSXV: SCOT) – This company is on the hunt for gold and sees untapped potential at a past producing gold mine.

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX: VGCX) (OTC PINK: VITFF) – BTV checks in with Canada’s newest gold producer set to deliver between 180 and 200 hundred thousand ounces of gold in 2021at its Eagle Gold Mine.

Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) – BTV shares how this exploration and development company is advancing its West Cache Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario.

Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) (OTCQB: HNCKF) – With nickel as one of the key minerals required in batteries for the growing electric vehicle market, this company is on point with one of the world’s largest undeveloped nickel-cobalt sulphide deposits.

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV: YGT) (OTCQX: YGTFF) – A company on a mission to reboot a gold mining district with its Yellowknife City Gold project.

Barsele Minerals Corp.(TSXV: BME) – Their CEO discusses purchasing the remaining option from Agnico Eagle to now own 100% of their advanced-stage gold project in Sweden.

On air for over 20 years, BTV – Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV brings viewers investment opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg – Saturday May 29 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday May 30 @ 4:30pm EST
Bell Express Vu – Saturday May 29 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday May 30 @ 4:30pm EST

US National TV:
Biz Television Network – Sun June 6 @ 8:30am EST

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
