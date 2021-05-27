Good Gaming to Pioneer the Launch of Its First Collectible NFT Game That Will Produce Cryptocurrency







Kennett Square, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2021) – Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC Pink: GMER) (the "Company") CEO David B. Dorwart is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of a first-of-its-kind online game that will allow players to profit from passively produced Good Gaming cryptocurrency called GOO™. Good Gaming is expanding its business operations to include digital assets on the blockchain known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). About NFTs NFTs convert assets into tokens so they can move around within this system. This has the potential to completely transform markets like property and vehicles, for instance. Also, if more time is spent in virtual worlds in the future, the things bought there will probably be bought and sold as NFTs as well. The NFT market has created tremendous new opportunities in the art and gaming industry. In Q1 2021, more than $2 billion was spent on NFTs representing an increase of 25 times the trading volume of Q4 2020.

NFT breeding games such as CryptoKitties operate by allowing players to collect virtual cats and "breed" them together to make new, unique cats. The NFTs can then be sold to others on third-party marketplaces such as OpenSea and typically pay a royalty of 2.5%-10% to the organization that created the project. The 90-day trading volume for CryptoKitties on OpenSea alone is in excess of 2,200 Ethereum, which was equal to just over $9,000,000 at the time of writing. The Company believes that Good Gaming is uniquely poised to capitalize on this new, emerging gaming market and it seeks to quickly establish the Company as a leader in the gaming space. Announcing MicroBuddies™ The first collectible NFT game is expected to launch in July. Named MicroBuddies™, players will be able to collect lovable, self-replicating microbes that passively produce the cryptocurrency, GOO™, which can be used to replicate new MicroBuddies™ from existing ones and artificially select genes for the next generation. Because GOO™ will be available to trade on third party cryptocurrency exchanges, MicroBuddies™ will also be exposed to the booming decentralized finance (or DeFi) cryptocurrency market. Well-bred MicroBuddies™ will have a high rate of GOO™ production, so skilled players may be able to create profit opportunities for themselves by playing the game. The first 2,500 MicroBuddies™ collectively known as generation 0, are expected to be the rarest and most scarce set of MicroBuddies™ and what the rest of the game will propagate from. Players will need to purchase a Nano Factory token in the Company's special Genesis Event on May 28, 2021 in order to synthesize one of the Generation 0 MicroBuddies™ for themselves when the game launches in July 2021. Once all 2,500 Nano Factory tokens have sold out, no more will ever be made available.

Early adopters of the game will be able to purchase a Nano Factory token at an early bird discount of 0.05 Ethereum during the Genesis Event. The Metamask Ethereum browser wallet, available as a Google Chrome extension, will be required to participate in the event, and a maximum of 3 Nano Factory tokens may be purchased per wallet address. Nano Factory tokens will be available for purchase at the following link: https://microbuddies.io/ David B. Dorwart, CEO, stated, "Through careful analysis, our team has determined the fastest way for Good Gaming to stake its claim in the multi-billion dollar online gaming market will be through the strategic creation of first-of-its-kind games, with the implementation of first to market gaming that will benefit and capture the attention of Gamers. At the same time, it will increase our audience base exponentially as we cross-market two explosive industries that are currently garnishing a significant amount of attention in today's market." He also stated, "The ability to allow players to compete in games that will benefit them monetarily through cryptocurrency is the type of ingenuity we will be bringing to the table that will set the precedent of significant things to come for Good Gaming in the foreseeable future." MICROBUDDIES™ and GOO™ are trademarks of Good Gaming, Inc. About Good Gaming: Good Gaming is an established brand with a highly involved, loyal player base within the Minecraft server network. The Company fosters a community for players from all over the world, regardless of age and skill set, to enjoy the robust library of high-quality, engaging content. The Good Gaming advantage comes from the close relationship the development team has with the players. The constant communication and resulting feedback further expands the proprietary content and the Company continues to be influencers in the realm. Good Gaming continues to find exciting and innovative ways to branch out not only in the Minecraft space, but the gaming industry as a whole. The Company's goal as a staff and community is to cement a place as a fun and collaborative place for ALL gamers to enjoy.

For more information about Good Gaming please visit our website: https://www.good-gaming.com. Social networks: Twitter: https://twitter.com/GoodGamingInc Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/goodgaminginc/?fref=ts Investors Hangout: https://investorshangout.com/Good-Gaming-Inc-GMER-62551/ Safe Harbor This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Public Relations and Shareholder Information: Lynn Martin

Good Gaming, Inc.

info@good-gaming.com

(844) 419-7445 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85510 #distro

