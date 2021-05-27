Ace Peak Capital Group Makes Another $10 Million Strategic Investment in Halo Network

Article content

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2021) – According to official sources, Halo Labs recently completed another US$10 million strategic financing from Ace Peak Capital Group. This is the second investment from the group following the first US$10 million completed on 14 May 2021, making the total investment of US$ 20 million in Halo Labs. The investment will be officially completed on May 26, 2021.

The Halo Network mainnet was launched on April 19 to start the global linkage creation coin minting, and the coin minting is still in progress. Halo Network adopts dual-mode mobile innovative transaction management, cross-chain swap, a new HPOS consensus mechanism and native oracles.

Halo HUB consists of three objectives, namely: the improvement of the basic layer enables the halo system to have the basic conditions to access traditional financial tools and to achieve a more efficient and low-cost transaction architecture; the halo system creates an integrated, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) series at the application-level tool flow; traditional financial tools can obtain basic data and trading capabilities through related supporting tools.