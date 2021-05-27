





Alumifuel Power Signs Agreement with Ingenium Technologies

Huntsville, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2021) – Dinatrum/Alumifuel Power Corporation (OTC Pink: AFPW) ("Alumifuel" or the "Company") Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce that the company has signed an Agreement with Ingenium Technologies "Ingenium". Ingenium Technologies provides a full range of component and system level design, analysis, development, integration, operations, software and technical writing expertise. Ingenium Technologies has over 50 professionals with an average experience in excess of 25 years. Their careers cover commercial, military, space, undersea and land vehicles applications. Ingenium Technologies website link: https://bit.ly/3fjslOk Ingenium was a Consultant in 2010 when Alumifuel gained control of a valuable and innovative Hydrogen Patent. Alumifuel's CEO embarked in the task to complete an intensive search of all company Intangible Assets regarding its Hydrogen Applied Science and its R&D Investments. We promised results to our investors and shareholders.

Article content As previously mentioned, and to be transparent and to provide in-depth information to our Shareholders, we would like to launch our new Alumifuel website https://www.alumifuelinc.com Ingenium will assist Alumifuel in the upcoming commercial-scale production of the PBIS-1000 product. https://alumifuelinc.com/pbis-1000-prototype/ We will provide additional information on our plans since Alumifuel and Ingenium worked together on the Design and Production of this product. For several years, the company invested in Hydrogen Technologies and Applied Sciences, therefore we consider ourselves an Industry Pioneer holding a name that directly associates with “Hydrogen” within the Alternative Fuel Investment Community. As mentioned, we have filed a 10Q for the Third Quarter of 2016 and we are about to produce a filing for a 10K for 2016. The company is continuing making an assessment on the companies that Control our Physical and Tangible Assets regarding Clean Energy, specifically related to Hydrogen. We recognize the importance of presenting Financial Statements and is working daily to present them to OTC Markets and to the Securities and Exchange Commission. DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION Alumifuel Power Corporation commercializes unique Intellectual Property for high-demand Military and Commercial Applications, particularly focused on Hydrogen Technology. DINATRUM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alumifuel Power Corporation and is a developer of Green Real Estate Projects in North America.

Article content Our Social Media presence is displayed as follows: Twitter: www.Twitter.com/afpw_ir

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dinatrum

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dinatrum13

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dinatrum1

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/alumifuel On behalf of the Board, Pedro Villagran-Garcia,

President & CEO

Alumifuel Power Corporation For further information, please contact the company at 1-307-212-4657 or by email at info@dinatrum.com Forward Looking Statements Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management’s expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “anticipate,” “contemplate,” “target,” “plan,” “continue,” “budget,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company’s control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company’s SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85523 #distro

