Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 31, 2021) – Alpha-1 Canada publicly launched Access for Alphas today, a campaign aimed at raising the awareness of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) with provincial elected officials to approve an augmentation therapy category on the Canadian Blood Services Plasma Protein and Related Products Formulary for Canadians across the country with this progressive genetic disease.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Campaign Launched for Life-Sustaining Treatment Access Across Canada Back to video

“For decades alpha-1 patients have suffered silently without being able to access life-sustaining therapy. That ends today with the launch of Access for Alphas, which aims to finally get provinces to approve the addition of augmentation therapy within Canadian Blood Services, so that hundreds of Canadians can access this vital treatment,” began Angela Diano, Executive Director of Alpha-1 Canada.

Approximately 1 in 5,000 Canadians are affected by AATD. It occurs when there is a severe lack of a protein in the blood called alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT). There is no cure for AATD, but the disease can be managed with augmentation therapy through plasma protein replacement, which will increase levels of alpha-1 in the blood, stopping the lung deterioration of those who have the condition.