Sphere 3D Corp. Announces Closing of $7.9 Million Public Offering and Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2021) – Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (the “Company” or “Sphere 3D”) announced today the closing of its underwritten public offering of 5,600,000 common shares at a price to the public of $1.25 per share. In addition, Sphere 3D granted to Maxim Group LLC a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 840,000 common shares, at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions, of which Maxim Group LLC has exercised its option to purchase an additional 700,000 common shares. Gross proceeds before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses were approximately $7.9 million, inclusive of the overallotment.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager in connection with the offering.

The common shares described above were offered by the Company pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form F-1 (Registration No. 333-254742), as amended, previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, (212) 895-3745.