Apollo Assets Welcomes Caduceus Software Systems and Majic Wheels

To join future investor Q&As on the company platform, open a free account with Discord using this link: www.Discord.com .

“The strategic value of Apollo’s communication acumen is a boon to our ability to engage with shareholders and prospective investors. We are excited to be working with Taylor through this channel and feel it will help us reach and engage with a broader community of investors,” said Alex Chen, CEO and Director of Caduceus.

Greenville, South Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2021) – Apollo Assets, LLC is pleased to announce that it has signed agreements to represent Caduceus Software Systems, Corp. (OTC Pink: CSOC) and Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) as point of contact for Investor Relations. As part of this agreement, both CSOC and MJWL will have direct access to Apollo Assets’ company discord where company executives will partake in live investor Q&As and company updates.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Use this link to join and access the Apollo Assets Discord channel as well as the chat rooms for each company: https://discord.com/invite/apolloassets.

About Apollo Assets, LLC

Apollo Assets LLC is an internet and media company that owns and curates online social media platforms for the express purpose of investor outreach. Apollo Intends to position itself as the premier Investor Relations firm for both public and private companies. Apollo Assets LLC uses social media and investing platforms to assist clients with brand growth through organic means.

About Majic Wheels, Corp.

Majic Wheels, Corp., a Delaware corporation, intends to position itself as a player in the disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of an acquisition and merger. Majic Wheels Corp. is listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market under “MJWL”.

About Caduceus Software Systems, Corp.

Caduceus Software Systems, Corp. is a Wyoming-based holding company focusing on the acquisition & merger of commercialized businesses. We are dedicated to supplying quality, healthy and innovative products and solutions. The Company is traded on the OTC Market under the trading symbol “CSOC”.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Apollo Assets business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Apollo Assets undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Taylor Glass

https://www.apollo-assets.com

taylor@apollo-assets.com

Apollo Assets LLC

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85553

#distro