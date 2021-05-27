





Share this Story: IR.INC & FTMIG Present Virtual Investor Day IV - June 8-10, 2021

IR.INC & FTMIG Present Virtual Investor Day IV - June 8-10, 2021

Article content 24 Featured Companies

Sponsored by Laurentian Bank Securities We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. IR.INC & FTMIG Present Virtual Investor Day IV - June 8-10, 2021 Back to video Keynote Speakers

Barry Allan – Managing Director, Research – Laurentian Bank Securities

Byron King – Editor, Whiskey & Gunpowder

Jamie Horvat, Chief Investment Officer – Oberon Capital

&

David Garafalo – CEO, Gold Royalties Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2021) – IR.INC Capital Markets & Advisory Services (“IR.INC”) and Follow the Money Investor Group (“FTMIG”) along with major sponsor Laurentian Bank Securities, are pleased to announce Virtual Investor Day IV (“VID IV”), which will be held on June 8, 9, 10, 2021. IR.INC and FTMIG invite you to join us for a three-day lineup of up to 24 premier presenting companies who will share their latest updates on assets and strategies along with key industry thought leaders who will discuss their overall views on commodities, the markets and their expectations. VID Virtual Series ConferencesTM provides a unique and completely interactive experience for feature companies and participants. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via live commentary, direct Q&A with management, polls and other interactive tools during each presentation.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content To register for VID IV, please click the link: https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-iv/series_summit FEATURED COMPANIES DAY I DAY II DAY III Pure Gold Mining Inc – (TSXV: PGM) Bunker Hill Mining Corp. – (CSE: BNKR) Quebec Precious Metals Corp – (TSXV: QPM) Wesdome Gold Mines – (TSX: WDO) Abrasilver Resource Corp – (TSXV: ABRA) Azimut Exploration Inc – (TSXV: AZM) New Gold Inc – (TSX: NGD) VanGold Mining Corp – (TSXV: VAN) Amex Exploration Inc – (TSXV: AMX) Argonaut Gold Inc – (TSX: AR) Monarch Mining Corp – (TSX: GBAR) Fury Gold Mines Ltd – (TSX: FURY) Champion Iron Ltd- (TSX: CIA) Goldshore Resources Inc – (TSXV: GHSR) Omai Gold Mines Corp – (TSXV: OMG) Altius Minerals Corp – (TSX: ALS) Moneta Porcupine – (TSX: ME) Major Precious Metals Corp – (CSE: SIZE) Ely Gold Royalties Inc – (TSXV: ELY) Whitehorse Gold Corp – (TSXV: WHG) Ridgeline Minerals Corp – (TSXV: RDG) Fortuna Silver Mines Inc – (TSX: FVI) Marathon Gold Corp – (TSX: MOZ) Warrior Gold Inc – (TSXV: WAR) About IR.INC IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory & Services works with its clients to develop and deploy strategic plans and build industry alliances while providing shareholder introductions and solutions. The Company also provides a number of traditional Investor Relations Services. You can find out more about IR.INC here www.irinc.ca. About FTMIG Follow the Money Investor Group is a financial portal that provides content and information needed to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. Our global community of visitors and investors are able to use our platform to discuss and collaborate daily on all facets of their current

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content and potential investments. Our goal is to help retail investors make the right financial decisions that fit their individual needs. You can find out more about FTMIG here www.ftmig.com. About Laurentian Bank Securities Laurentian Bank Securities expanded its product offering in May 2006 with the inception of an Equities division focusing on Canadian-listed companies, with a full-service offering including research, sales, trading and investment banking. This strategic initiative compliments Laurentian Bank Securities’ highly-regarded Fixed Income division and sits as a cornerstone for the firm’s long-term growth strategy. Our mission consists of sourcing investment ideas that will generate higher returns for our clients. We remain true to Laurentian Bank’s culture, putting clients first and encouraging independent thinking. Our expertise focuses on the analysis of companies with an emphasis on identifying emerging investment trends and the underlying companies that offer sustainable growth, attractive risk-adjusted valuations and which are led by strong, driven management teams. Timely and insightful research remains the primary driver for the group, along with providing value-added service to both our corporate and institutional clients. We currently cover six sectors considered to be of high importance and an integral part of the Canadian economic engine. Presently, the sectors covered are: Base and Precious Metals, Industrials & Transportation, Utilities, Diversified Technology, REITS and Special Situations.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Disclaimer Follow the Money Investor (“FTMIG”) is an online investor community that connects investors and public companies. Both FTMIG and IR.INC are not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies. Both FTMIG and IR.INC and their affiliates do not endorse or recommend any securities issued by any companies identified on, or linked through, this conference. Please seek professional advice to evaluate specific securities or other content discussed during this event. Links, if any, to third party sites are for informational purposes only, and not for trading purposes. FTMIG and IR.INC. and their affiliates have not prepared, reviewed or updated any content on third party sites and assume no responsibility for the information posted on them. For further information, please contact: Joanne Jobin, Principal

IR.INC | Capital Markets Advisory & Services

jjobin@irinc.cawww.irinc.ca Karl Boyd, President

Follow the Money Investor Group

kboyd@ftmig.comwww.ftmig.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85549 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston