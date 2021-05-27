Meryllion Resources Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2021) – Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR), (“Meryllion” or the “Corporation“) wishes to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 1,390,000 incentive stock options, with an exercise price of $0.115 each, to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Corporation. The options shall vest immediately, are exercisable for a period of 60 months and are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

