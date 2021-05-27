Pivotal Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Results and Current Cash Position

As previously announced, on April 22, 2021, Pivotal completed an initial public offering (“IPO”) of 10,000,000 common shares, at a price of $0.20 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000. Following completion of the IPO, the Company’s shares commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) under the symbol PIV.P.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2021) – Pivotal Financial Corp. (TSXV: PIV.P) (“ Pivotal ” or the “ Company “) today released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. For detailed information on these results, please review the Company’s unaudited condensed interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021, which are available under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com .

The Company is actively pursuing and evaluating opportunities to achieve its objective of completing a “Qualifying Transaction” as defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. Policy 2.4.

Pivotal is operating as a Capital Pool Company (“CPC”). It has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction, except as specifically contemplated in the CPC policies of the Exchange.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

For additional information, please contact:

C. Fraser Elliott, CEO

cfraserelliott@gmail.com

(416) 567-3276

