Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Article content Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 28, 2021) – Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSXV: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) (“Saturn” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company’s press releases dated May 13, 2021 and May 17, 2021, it has closed the first tranche (the “First Tranche Closing“) of its non-brokered private placement by selling 64,583,334 special warrants for total proceeds of $7,750,000. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Back to video A portion of the proceeds of the First Tranche Closing have been used to fund the deposit with the vendor on the previously announced acquisition of oil and gas assets in the Oxbow-area of South-East Saskatchewan. The Company anticipates closing of the balance of the previously announced brokered and non-brokered offerings on or before June 4, 2021. About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. is a public energy company focused on the acquisition and development of undervalued, low-risk assets. Saturn is driven to build a strong portfolio of cash flowing assets with strategic land positions. De-risked assets and calculated execution will allow Saturn to achieve growth in reserves and production through retained earnings. Saturn’s portfolio will become its key to growth and provide long-term stability to shareholders.

Article content Investor & Media Contact:

Saturn Oil & Gas

John Jeffrey, MBA – Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Tel: +1 (587) 392-7902

www.saturnoil.com Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Reader Advisory This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirement of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Forward-Looking Information and Statements Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “propose”, “project”, “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information in this press release may include, but is not limited to, statements concerning: receipt of required legal and regulatory approvals for the completion of the Private Placements; the anticipated closing date of the Private Placements; the closing of the Private Placements; and the use of proceeds from the Private Placements.

Article content Although Saturn believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Saturn can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Saturn believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because Saturn can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things, the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of all conditions to the completion of the Private Placements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which have been used. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and Saturn undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85636 #distro

