CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Gaia Metals Corp. (GMC)

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 28 mai/May 2021) The common shares of Gaia Metals Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Gaia Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing precious metals, base metals, platinum group elements and lithium. The company holds multiple assets in Idaho, Quebec, British Columbia and Northwest Territories.

Les actions ordinaires de Gaia Metals Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d’inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Gaia Metals Corp. est une société d’exploration minière axée sur l’acquisition et le développement de projets minéraux contenant des métaux précieux, des métaux de base, des éléments du groupe du platine et du lithium. La société détient plusieurs actifs dans l’Idaho, au Québec, en Colombie-Britannique et dans les Territoires du Nord-Ouest.