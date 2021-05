CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (MGW)

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 28 mai/May 2021) The common shares of Maple Leaf Green World Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that focuses on the hemp industry in North America. The Company currently operates a hemp project in California. With over ten years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free organic hemp products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce hemp oil and to export its products to approved countries.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Maple Leaf Green World Inc., ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d’inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.