





Share this Story: 'Security officer' in the Digital Economy Era, the Next Block-Chain Technology Outlet - Privacy Computing

'Security officer' in the Digital Economy Era, the Next Block-Chain Technology Outlet - Privacy Computing

Article content Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – May 31, 2021) – Nowadays, public and personal privacy disclosure happen from time to time. However, the “big data era” will never become the “infringement era”, and the relevant parties are speeding up relevant actions We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'Security officer' in the Digital Economy Era, the Next Block-Chain Technology Outlet - Privacy Computing Back to video Government concerns “2021 Private Computing Industry Research Report” from KPMG shows that private computing is driven by the dual needs of big data fusion and privacy protection. The Chinese market will develop rapidly. After three years, technical service revenue is expected to reach RMB 10-20 billion. It will even grow into a $100 billion market. Obviously, China will not miss this huge market, just like seizing the opportunity of mobile Internet ten years ago. The Chinese government takes the lead in establishing a government-enterprise alliance, which focuses on industry application implementation, standard construction, policy supervision research, and technology popularization.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content On December 21, 2020, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and nearly 50 units jointly launched the “Privacy Computing Alliance”. The Privacy Computing Alliance covers almost all mainstream domestic privacy computing companies, including Huawei, Tencent, Baidu and other companies. It will build a government-industry-university-research cooperation platform which focuses on basic core technology research, industry application implementation, standard system construction, and privacy computing policies. In addition, it is also necessary to help alliance members improve R&D design and production service levels, and cultivate relevant industry markets jointly. Infrastructure Privacy computing technology has broad application scenarios on the blockchain. Since 2021, block-chain applications focusing on privacy computing solutions have emerged one after another. The network infrastructure that solves the pain points of privacy protection is gradually appearing. According to official sources, the privacy computing public infrastructure PlatON has launched its main network in April 2021 after two and a half years of research and development, eight months of technical testing on the Pellet World Test network, six months of business verification on the Alaya meta network, and three rounds of internal exercises. Besides, PlatON continueS to cooperate with well-known blockchain projects such as Polkadot, Zilliqa, Mask Network, SubDao, WePiggy, etc. in cryptography, privacy computing, and cross-chain applications.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content PlatON combines blockchain and privacy computing technology to build a decentralized collaborative artificial intelligence network and global brain, which works to promote the democratization of artificial intelligence and establish a secure general artificial intelligence. Data Exchange established Under the auspices of Beijing municipal government, on March 31, 2021, Beijing Financial Holdings Group together and 3 companies, with market-oriented data transaction operation experience, jointly initiated the Beijing International Big Data Trading Co., Ltd. At press conference, the Beijing International Big Data Exchange was established and the Beijing Data Trading System was launched. The Beijing International Big Data Exchange will be supported by data technology, using privacy computing, blockchain and other technology to separate data ownership, use rights, and privacy rights, and establish a data circulation mechanism that integrates data registration, evaluation, sharing, transaction, application, and service. The Beijing International Big Data Exchange will create a leading domestic data transaction infrastructure and become an important data cross-border circulation hub all around the world. Technology alliance According to news from HelpNetSecurity, on May 6, 2021, more than 20 companies around the world announced the establishment of Data Privacy Agreement Alliance (DPPA), which is committed to establishing a decentralized, blockchain-based data system. It will provide consumers with control rights over their data so that they can compete with data monopolies such as Google and Facebook. The founding members of DPPA include data aggregators, privacy advocates, brands, agencies, and advertising platforms.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content What’s indisputable is that it is a critical period for building a global privacy computing infrastructure between now and 2025. Plenty of technology-driven blockchain companies are working hard in this direction. From the beginning of independent exploration, iterative research and development, testing, and tuning, blockchain companies turn into multi-party alliances, actively cooperating in identity authentication technology, community governance, and business promotion, and strive to promote the realization of a global privacy data economy. Contact: PlatON Network

https://platon.network/en Kiki.Chen

+85 15366051075

kiki.chen@latticex.foundation To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85847 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston