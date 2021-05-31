Circadian Wellness Inc. Chief Operating Officer Will Present at a Psychedelic Capital Event Hosted by Microdose(TM)

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 31, 2021) – Today, functional mushroom company Circadian Wellness will have a member of their leadership team presenting at the virtual Psychedelic Capital event hosted by MicroDose™. Chief Operating Officer, Alex Wolfe will be providing his perspective about the functional and psychedelic mushroom landscape and the future of the industry.

“We are delighted to share our perspective, learn and support fellow industry leaders in a unique event. We all share the same mission – to educate and bring the benefits of microdosing to more people,” said Alex Wolfe, Chief Operating Officer at Circadian Wellness.

Also on the horizon for the wellness company is the commencement of a clinical study testing a novel sleep supplement through a sublingual liposomal delivery format (Quicksome™). The purpose of the study is to explore the effects of the supplement on quality of sleep, and the potential of the delivery method by monitoring patients’ sleep metrics.