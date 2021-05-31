





IR.INC & FTMIG Announce Pierre Lassonde as Featured Keynote Speaker

Article content Virtual Investor Day IV – June 8-10, 2021

Featuring 24 Premier Companies

Sponsored by Laurentian Bank Securities We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. IR.INC & FTMIG Announce Pierre Lassonde as Featured Keynote Speaker Back to video Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 31, 2021) – IR.INC Capital Markets & Advisory Services (“IR.INC”) and Follow the Money Investor Group (“FTMIG”) along with major sponsor Laurentian Bank Securities, are pleased to welcome Mr. Pierre Lassonde, Chairman and CEO of Firelight Investments, as a Featured Keynote Speaker at Virtual Investor Day IV (“VID IV”), to be held June 8, 9, 10, 2021. Mr. Lassonde, a well-known Mining Industry Leader, is a co-founder of Franco-Nevada and was elected as Chair Emeritus of Franco Nevada in 2020. He served as Chairman of the World Gold Council from 2005 to 2009 and was inducted into the Mining Hall of Fame in 2013. Mr. Lassonde is a member of the Order of Canada and Grand Officer of the National Order of Québec. IR.INC and FTMIG invite you to join us for a three-day lineup of 24 premier presenting companies who will share their latest updates on assets and strategies along with key industry thought leaders who will discuss their overall views on commodities, the markets and their expectations.

Article content Please find out more and register for VID IV, by clicking the link: https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-iv/series_summit



VID IV PRESENTERS ALL TIMES EST JUNE 8 – DAY I JUNE 9 – DAY II JUNE 10 – DAY III 8:30 AM Barry Allan, Laurentian Bank Securities

David Garafalo, CEO Gold Royalties Pierre Lassonde

Chairman & CEO Firelight Investments Jamie Horvat,

CIO Oberon Capital 9:00 AM Pure Gold Mining – (TSXV: PGM) Bunker Hill Mining – (CSE: BNKR) Quebec Precious Metals – (TSXV: QPM) 10:00 AM Wesdome Gold Mines – (TSX: WDO) Abrasilver Resource – (TSXV: ABRA) Azimut Exploration – (TSXV: AZM) 11:00 AM New Gold – (TSX: NGD) VanGold Mining – (TSXV: VGLD) Amex Exploration – (TSXV: AMX) 12:00 PM Argonaut Gold – (TSX: AR) Marathon Gold – (TSX: MOZ) Fury Gold Mines – (TSX: FURY) 1:00 PM Champion Iron – (TSX: CIA) Monarch Mining – (TSX: GBAR) Omai Gold Mines – (TSXV: OMG) 2:00 PM Altius Minerals – (TSX: ALS) Goldshore Resources – (TSXV: GHSR) Major Precious Metals – (CSE: SIZE) 3:00 PM Ely Gold Royalties – (TSXV: ELY) Moneta Porcupine – (TSX: ME) Ridgeline Minerals – (TSXV: RDG) 4:00 PM Fortuna Silver Mines – (TSX: FVI) Whitehorse Gold – (TSXV: WHG) Warrior Gold – (TSXV: WAR) Note: Schedule may be subject to change Byron King, Editor Whiskey & Gunpowder About VID Virtual Series ConferencesTM VID provides a unique and completely interactive platform for feature companies and participants. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via live commentary, direct Q&A with management, polls and other interactive tools during each presentation.

Article content About IR.INC IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory & Services works with its clients to develop and deploy strategic plans and build industry alliances while providing shareholder introductions and solutions. The Company also provides a number of traditional Investor Relations Services. You can find out more about IR.INC here www.irinc.ca About FTMIG Follow the Money Investor Group is a financial portal that provides content and information needed to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. Our global community of visitors and investors are able to use our platform to discuss and collaborate daily on all facets of their current and potential investments. Our goal is to help retail investors make the right financial decisions that fit their individual needs. You can find out more about FTMIG here www.ftmig.com. About Laurentian Bank Securities Laurentian Bank Securities expanded its product offering in May 2006 with the inception of an Equities division focusing on Canadian-listed companies, with a full-service offering including research, sales, trading and investment banking. This strategic initiative compliments Laurentian Bank Securities’ highly-regarded Fixed Income division and sits as a cornerstone for the firm’s long-term growth strategy. Our mission consists of sourcing investment ideas that will generate higher returns for our clients. We remain true to Laurentian Bank’s culture, putting clients first and encouraging independent thinking. Our expertise focuses on the analysis of companies with an emphasis on identifying emerging investment trends and the underlying companies that offer sustainable growth, attractive risk-adjusted valuations and which are led by strong, driven management teams.

Article content Timely and insightful research remains the primary driver for the group, along with providing value-added service to both our corporate and institutional clients. We currently cover six sectors considered to be of high importance and an integral part of the Canadian economic engine. Presently, the sectors covered are: Base and Precious Metals, Industrials & Transportation, Utilities, Diversified Technology, REITS and Special Situations. Disclaimer Follow the Money Investor (“FTMIG”) is an online investor community that connects investors and public companies. Both FTMIG and IR.INC are not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies. Both FTMIG and IR.INC and their affiliates do not endorse or recommend any securities issued by any companies identified on, or linked through, this conference. Please seek professional advice to evaluate specific securities or other content discussed during this event. Links, if any, to third party sites are for informational purposes only, and not for trading purposes. FTMIG and IR.INC. and their affiliates have not prepared, reviewed or updated any content on third party sites and assume no responsibility for the information posted on them. For further information, please contact: Joanne Jobin, Principal

IR.INC | Capital Markets Advisory & Services

jjobin@irinc.ca

www.irinc.ca Karl Boyd, President

Follow the Money Investor Group

kboyd@ftmig.com

www.ftmig.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85886 #distro

