





Share this Story: Zodiac Gold Announces the Appointment of Denis Clement as Corporate Advisor

Zodiac Gold Announces the Appointment of Denis Clement as Corporate Advisor

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 31, 2021) – Zodiac Gold Inc.(“Zodiac Gold” or “the Company), a private company focused on the development of its gold project in western Liberia, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Denis Clement as Corporate Advisor to the Company. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Zodiac Gold Announces the Appointment of Denis Clement as Corporate Advisor Back to video Mr. Clement is a highly experienced international business executive with over 30 years’ experience in finance, M&A, banking and management, primarily in the finance, oil and gas, mining and tech industries having raised over $1 billion in debt and equity in various industries including the resource business. Mr. Clement has been a founder and Director of a number of successful resource, technology and finance companies. In particular, he was founding President of CGX Energy Inc. and one of the founders of Omai Gold Mines, both TSX-V listed companies, and has been involved in finance and business in many different international jurisdictions. Mr. Clement also practiced international and commercial law at Smith Lyons LLP, now Gowling WLG. Mr. Clement is a member of the Law Society of Ontario and has a B.Comm. from Concordia University, a LL.B. from the University of Ottawa and a LL.M from the London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Daniel Leroux, CEO and Vice President Exploration of the Company, commented: “We are very excited to have Denis join Zodiac Gold as a Corporate Advisor. We believe that his extensive experience and positive track record for getting mineral exploration and developing companies successfully launched, financed and publicly listed is a key component for Zodiac Gold’s future success. This comes at an important time for the Company as we plan to unlock value from our exploration targets at our gold project located in western Liberia and ensure that we strategically allocate resources to high priority targets.” About Zodiac Gold Inc. Zodiac Gold Inc. is a private company engaged in mineral exploration and development in the Republic of Liberia. Zodiac Gold holds a 100% interest in a 418.38 km2 strategic gold asset located in western Liberia. Based on sound historical soil sampling surveys, geological mapping, sampling and diamond drilling, the Company intends to unlock mineral potential by carrying out additional trenching, and diamond drilling along several multi kilometre long target areas with extensive artisanal workings present. For further information, please contact: Daniel Leroux, P.Geo.

CEO and Vice President Exploration

+1.416.388.6446

danleroux@zodiac-gold.com or David Kol

Chief Operating Officer

+231.7704.79064

davidkol@zodiac-gold.com Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “expects’, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. This News Release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the completion of the private placement, completion of exploration work on projects and licenses and results of that exploration work, plans to complete exploration work, and other statements regarding activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85913 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston