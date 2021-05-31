





Article content Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 31, 2021) – Antioquia Gold Inc.(TSXV: AGD) (OTC Pink: AGDXF) (“Antioquia Gold” or the “Corporation”)is pleased to announce a summary of its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Antioquia Gold Reports First Quarter of 2021 and Fourth Quarter of 2020 Financial Results Back to video For the first quarter of 2021, the company has again shown a significant improvement in its financial performance in comparison to the previous year. The improvement is attributable to constant improvements in mine planning and mining operations, process plant optimizations and an increase in processing third-party mineralized material. The high price of gold and silver during Q1 of 2021 and Q4 of 2020 also played an important role. The main operational and financial results for the first quarter 2021 are as follows (1): Total mineral treated for the first quarter of 2021 was 87,166 with an average grade of Au 2.54 g/t compared to 75,488 with an average grade of Au 2.74 g/t of the fourth quarter of 2020, (a 15% tonnage increase and a 7% grade decrease), and 43,066 tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2019 with an average grade of 2.23 g Au/t.

Gold production for the first quarter of 2021 was 6,923 ounces compared to 6,477 ounces for the fourth quarter of (a 7% increase), and 2,914 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $15.4M compared to $13.3M for the fourth quarter of 2020 (a 16% increase), and $ 5.9M in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA ( 2 ) for the first quarter of 2021 was $3.0M compared to $2.3M for the fourth quarter of 2020 (a 30% increase), and a loss of $ 2.3M in the fourth quarter of 2019.

for the first quarter of 2021 was $3.0M compared to $2.3M for the fourth quarter of 2020 (a 30% increase), and a loss of $ 2.3M in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $2.5M compared to $3.7M for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a loss of $ 3.8M in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The average realized gold price ( 2 ) for the first quarter of 2021 was US$1,685/ounce compared to US$1,769/ounce for the fourth quarter of 2020 (a 5% decrease), and US$1,411 / ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019.

for the first quarter of 2021 was US$1,685/ounce compared to US$1,769/ounce for the fourth quarter of 2020 (a 5% decrease), and US$1,411 / ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019. Cash cost per ounce sold ( 2 ) for the first quarter of 2021 was US$1,261 compared to $1,426 for the fourth quarter 2020 (a 11.6% decrease), and US$ 1,571 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

for the first quarter of 2021 was US$1,261 compared to $1,426 for the fourth quarter 2020 (a 11.6% decrease), and US$ 1,571 in the fourth quarter of 2019. AISC per ounce sold (2) for the first quarter of 2021 was US$1,396 compared to $1,733 for the fourth quarter of 2020 (a 20% decrease), and US$ 1,770 in the third quarter of 2019.

Article content Summary of operating and financial results Q1 2021 For the three months ended

Mar 31, 2021 2020 Plant Process data Mineral Processed (Dry Tonnes) 87,166 35,366 Feed Grade (g/t Au) 2.54 2.66 Gold produced (ounces) 6,923 2,913 Total Recovery (%) 97.3% 96.3% Days Worked 90 91 Average Processed (Dry Tonnes/Day) 969 387 Gold sold (ounces) 6,992 2,596 Operating data (2) (Currency: CAD) Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) 2,133 1,943 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) 1,596 1,738 AISC ($/oz sold) 1,768 1,920 All-in costs ($/oz sold) 1,804 2,261 Operating data (2) (Currency: USD) Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) 1,685 1,445 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) 1,261 1,292 AISC ($/oz sold) 1,396 1,428 All-in costs ($/oz sold) 1,425 1,681 Financial data (Currency: CAD 000’s) Revenue 15,432 5,104 Cost of sales 14,581 6,462 Gain (Loss) from mine operations 851 (1,358 ) Exploration and evaluation expenditures 253 886 General and administrative expenses 710 400 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 73 112 EBITDA (2) 2,689 (1,459 ) Adjusted EBITDA (2) 3,015 156 Gain (Loss) from operations (184 ) (2,757 ) Interest expense and other (income) expenses 2,276 2,021 Net Gain (Loss) (2,460 ) (4,778 ) Net Gain (Loss) per share, basic and fully diluted (0.00 ) (0.01 ) Balance sheet (Currency: CAD 000’s) Total Assets 115,957 110,008 Working capital deficit (117,323 ) (126,639 ) (1) This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the period ended March 31, 2021 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.antioquiagoldinc.com.

Article content (2) Non-IFRS performance measures. For more information, refer to the definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Average realized gold price, Cash Cost, AISC and All-in Cost in the “Non-IFRS Measures” section of the year ended December 31, 2020 MD&A. Summary of operating and financial results Q4 and YE 2020 For the three months ended

Dec 31, For the years ended

Dec 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Plant Process data Mineral Processed (Dry Tonnes) 75,488 43,066 213,940 163,789 Feed Grade (g/t Au) 2.74 2.23 3.05 2.47 Gold produced (ounces) 6,477 2,914 20,301 12,265 Total Recovery (%) 97.45% 94.40% 96.88% 93.80% Days Worked 92 92 366 345 Average Processed (Dry Tonnes/Day) 821 468 585 475 Gold sold (ounces) 5,466 3,172 18,413 11,332 Operating data (2) (Currency: CAD) Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) 2,305 1,876 2,295 1,782 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) 1,858 2,089 1,517 1,859 AISC ($/oz sold) 2,258 2,354 1,731 2,034 All-in costs ($/oz sold) 2,280 2,493 1,800 2,189 Operating data (2) (Currency: USD) Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) 1,769 1,411 1,711 1,340 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) 1,426 1,571 1,131 1,399 AISC ($/oz sold) 1,733 1,770 1,290 1,530 All-in costs ($/oz sold) 1,750 1,875 1,342 1,647 Financial data (Currency: CAD 000’s) Revenue 13,272 5,967 43,905 20,250 Cost of sales 12,384 6,688 37,488 27,241 Gain (Loss) from mine operations 888 (721 ) 6,417 (6,991 ) Exploration and evaluation expenditures 119 (82 ) 1,259 1,763 General and administrative expenses 823 776 2,338 1,825 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (161 ) 143 (19 ) 251 EBITDA (2) 2,281 (2,274 ) 12,533 (5,339 ) Adjusted EBITDA (2) 1,651 (1,337 ) 13,279 (2,445 ) Gain (Loss) from operations 107 (1,558 ) 2,839 (10,830 ) Interest expense and other (income) expenses 2,285 1,703 7,359 5,940 Current income tax expense 1,530 518 1,530 518 Net Gain (Loss) (3,708 ) (3,779 ) (6,050 ) (17,288 ) Net Gain (Loss) per share, basic and fully diluted (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Balance sheet (Currency: CAD 000’s) Total Assets 124,893 118,212 Working capital deficit (115,429 ) (111,488 )

Article content (1) This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the period ended March 31, 2021 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.antioquiagoldinc.com. (2) Non-IFRS performance measures. For more information, refer to the definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Average realized gold price, Cash Cost, AISC and All-in Cost in the “Non-IFRS Measures” section of the year ended December 31, 2020 MD&A. Cisneros Project The Company owns and operates the Cisneros Project, located in the Municipality of Santo Domingo (Antioquia, Colombia) and approximately 70-km from the city of Medellin. The Cisneros Project consists of two operating, underground mines, Guaico and Guayabito and a processing plant with a newly expanded capacity of 1,200-tonnes/day. Flotation and gravity concentrates are produced and sold through internationally recognized trading houses. A new underground project, La Palma, is currently being permitted. La Palma is expected to begin initial underground development early in 2021. The Company controls the mineral rights to a large, consolidated land package of approximately 17,000 hectares and maintains an active exploration program. This program has produced new projects (La Palma, El Papi) and generated a number of highly-prospective targets that are being investigated.

Article content Readers should be cautioned that the Corporation’s decision to move forward with the construction and production of the Cisneros Mine is not based on the results of any pre-feasibility study or feasibility study of mineral resources demonstrating economic or technical viability. Readers are referred to the Cisneros Report for details on independently verified mineral resources on the Cisneros Project. Since 2013, the Corporation has undertaken exploration and development activities; and after taking into consideration various factors, including but not limited to: the exploration and development results to date, technical information developed internally, the availability of funding, the low starting costs as estimated internally by the Corporation’s management, the Corporation is of the view that the establishment of mineral reserves, the commissioning of a pre-feasibility study or feasibility study at this stage is not necessary, and that the most responsible utilization of the Corporation’s resources is to proceed with the development and construction of the mine. Readers are cautioned that due to the lack of pre-feasibility study or feasibility study, there is increased uncertainty and higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with the Corporation’s decision. In particular, there is additional risk that mineral grades will be lower than expected, the risk that construction or ongoing mining operations will be more difficult or more expensive than management expected. Production and economic variables may vary considerably, due to the absence of a detailed economic and technical analysis in accordance with NI 43-101. Project failure may materially adversely impact the Corporation’s future profitability, its ability to repay existing loans, and its overall ability to continue as a going concern.

Article content Qualified Persons Roger Moss, Ph.D., P.Geo., Consultant to Antioquia Gold, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information provided in this news release. For further information on Antioquia Gold Inc. contact:

Gonzalo de Losada CEO

+ 574.321.7073

Email: info@antioquiagold.com

www.antioquiagoldinc.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. Reader Advisory Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. This information and these statements, referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”, are made as of the date of this press release and the Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the completion of the Rights Offering and the use of proceeds of the offering. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “projects”, “estimates”, “assumes”, “intends”, “strategy”, “goals”, “objectives”, “schedule” or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Article content Forward-looking statements are made based upon certain assumptions by the Corporation and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Antioquia to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business prospects and strategies and the environment in which Antioquia will operate in the future, including the accuracy of any resource estimations, the price of gold, anticipated costs and Antioquia’s ability to achieve its goals, anticipated financial performance, regulatory developments, development plans, exploration, development and mining activities and commitments. Although management considers its assumptions on such matters to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Additional risks are described in Antioquia’s most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MD&A and other disclosure documents available under the Corporation’s profile at:www.sedar.com. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85915 #distro

