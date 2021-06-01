Heaviest Hitting Pre-Roll on the Planet Just Hit the Streets in California

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – June 1, 2021) – Heavy Hitters today announced Diamond, an innovative new experience into the premium cannabis world.

Diamond, harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent THC-A diamonds providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The majority of the first batch tested at over 50% POTENCY!

“When happy, passionate, cannabis-loving, hard-working people get together with a mission this fun, they don’t stop until it delivers an experience that will be loved by our connoisseur friends.” – Skyler S., Co-Founder of Mammoth Distribution.

The key to creating such a robust, yet smooth smoke, starts with the flower. Diamond uses only fresh and sticky nugs, never any shake or trim, sourced from top California cultivators. Access to flower like this only comes from being in the industry for almost 25 years. It is that same choice flower that is used to make the diamonds by first forming it into sauce than putting it under extreme pressure to resulting in the purest, most potent 99% THC-A diamonds. The purity is important so no residual smells or flavors corrupt the natural, bold bouquet of flavors, emanating from the flower.