Article content

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 31, 2021) – Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the “Company” or “Zedcor“) is pleased to that effective June 1, 2021, Wade Felesky will be appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Felesky has over 25 years of investment banking, financing and business experience. He has helped numerous companies raise debt and equity financing and will help Zedcor execute its strategy of expanding its security and surveillance business. Mr. Felesky’s contacts, investment and business knowledge will be valuable to the Board as it continues to fulfill its mandate. Dean Swanberg will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Zedcor Inc. Announces Appointment of Wade Felesky as Chairman of the Board and Stock Option Grant Back to video

In addition, the Company announces that options to purchase 200,000 common shares of the Company were granted to employees of the Company, with an exercise price of $0.28 per share. The options have been granted pursuant to the Company’s 10% rolling stock option plan and will expire five years from the date of grant. All of the options will vest as to one third thereof on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.