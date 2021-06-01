Smile Innovations Group Partners with Royal Bank of Canada Accelerating National Acquisition Plan

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 1, 2021) – Smile Innovations Group (SIG) is please to announce the completion of debt and equity financing aimed to integrate existing operations and fund future acquisitions.

SIG, founded in 2018, has made tremendous head way into the dental lab space, with acquisitions such as Milident Inc. and their original acquisition, Shanto Dental Ceramics, under their growing portfolio of laboratories. With aggressive expansion plans, including another three projected for completion in 2021, RBC offers a strong partnership and financial facilities in order to execute on growth plans.

Executives from both parties are enthusiastic about the new relationship. “On behalf of RBC in British Columbia, I am thrilled to partner with Canada’s leading dental lab group and help bring innovation and technology to life in the digital manufacturing process,” said Martin Thibodeau, Regional President, RBC – British Columbia. Manny Padda, SIG’s Executive Chairman shared the following, “This has been a transformative year for our company, and we are pleased to work with RBC, Canada’s largest financial institution, as we continue our acquisition strategy, growing our network of dental laboratories across the country.”