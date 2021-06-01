





Article content Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – June 1, 2021) – AllStar Health Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: ALST) (“AllStar Health” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical and nutritional supplements company, is pleased to announce entering into a Distribution Agreement with Indeed Laboratories, a Canadian-based skincare company for Distribution & Sales in Mexico. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. AllStar Health Brands Announces Distribution Agreement with Indeed Laboratories' Skin Care Line for Mexico Back to video Dr. Daniel Bagi, CEO of AllStar noted “We are extremely pleased to enter into this first-phase Distribution agreement with Indeed Laboratories, a brand known in both the Canadian and International markets, for their innovative, high-quality and price-accessible full skincare product line with offerings such as award winning nanoblur™, the first blurring product on the market to use revolutionary science to instantly smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. We will begin our efforts in Mexico, where we have established a strategy for initially launching to about 1,500 specialist Doctors, followed by an online presence. The Mexican market is substantial – and while competitive, is growing at a rate where we believe we can make a major impact.” Dr. Bagi further stated, “We expect to begin sales within the next three months as there are no expected regulatory hurdles to overcome.”

Article content About Indeed Laboratories: A Canadian-based skincare company that began in 2010 with our award-winning nanoblur™, the first blurring product on the market to use revolutionary science to instantly smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Our goal was to make people feel comfortable showing their real skin, both in front of HD cameras and in real life. We have since created an entire line of highly effective, award-winning and science-backed skincare products that deliver real results to real people. From sensitive skin to age spots, to moisture loss and wrinkles, Indeed Labs™ products are designed to meet the different skin concerns of people from all different ages and walks of life. About AllStar Health Brands AllStar Health Brands Inc. is a Nevada Corporation established in 2017, and headquartered in Miami, Florida. AllStar is a specialty HealthCare Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select, nutritional supplements, over the counter remedies, and medicines all across the Americas and Europe. AllStar’s goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health and wellbeing. For more information, please contact Investor Relations at (305) 423 7028. Safe Harbor Statement Statements about the Company’s future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby.

Article content The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management, as well as assumptions made by any information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties. SOURCE: AllStar Health Brands Inc. Public Relations

