CBD of Denver Reports Revenue of $2.97 Million in May, Up 21.7% Over April 2021 Revenue

Denver, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – June 1, 2021) – CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, is pleased to announce it generated $2.97 million (USD) in revenue in May, up 21.7% sequentially from $2.44 million in April 2021. CBD of Denver’s trailing 12-month revenue is now $26.84 million, and its revenue run rate has increased to more than $30 million.

“We are thrilled to report another strong month of revenue growth,” commented Marcel Gamma, CEO of CBD of Denver. “Pascal continues to do a tremendous job leading our sales team as they pursue a wealth of opportunities that I believe will drive accelerated revenue growth in the months ahead, building on the momentum we have established.”

