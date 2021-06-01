





Share this Story: Annovis Bio's ANVS401 Improves Speed and Accuracy in Alzheimer's and in Parkinson's Patients

Annovis Bio's ANVS401 Improves Speed and Accuracy in Alzheimer's and in Parkinson's Patients

Article content Berwyn, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – June 1, 2021) – Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the notable finding that in a test that measures speed, AD and PD patients both respond with a statistically significant increase in correctly coded fields after 25 days of treatment with ANVS401. The test was part of the Company’s ongoing Phase 2a study in AD and PD patients. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Annovis Bio's ANVS401 Improves Speed and Accuracy in Alzheimer's and in Parkinson's Patients Back to video “Our hypothesis states that neurodegenerative diseases, such as AD and PD have many commonalities and that in both diseases nerve cells die through similar pathways,” said Annovis Bio CEO Dr. Maria Maccecchini, PhD. “That is why we designed a double study, where we are measuring the same markers of the toxic cascade in both diseases. We also measured the coding scale of the WAIS test in both patient groups.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The WAIS Coding Scale measures visual-motor dexterity, associative nonverbal learning, and nonverbal short-term memory. It measures fine-motor dexterity, speed, accuracy and ability to manipulate a pencil and perceptual organization. Annovis Bio found that speed and accuracy was increased in both patient populations of its Phase 2a study, whether the comparison was made between the same patients before and after treatment or between the placebo and ANVS401 treated groups at 25 days. These data are from the first 14 AD and the first 14 PD patients in the study. WAIS Score Improvement To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7656/85996_f1da379b040f491b_001full.jpg PD – comparison between the treated group with 80 mg/day of ANVS401 at baseline before treatment and after 25 days on treatment and between placebo and treated group at 25 days in the rapid coding test. At 25 days the speed and accuracy of the treated group is faster than at baseline and the patients on average coded 6.1 more correct fields (p<0.05). Also, at 25 days placebo performs worse than drug treated (p<0.05). To summarize the PD results, the two graphs show that while the placebo gets worse, the treated group gets faster. AD – comparison between the treated group with 80 mg/day of ANVS401 at baseline before treatment and after 25 days on treatment and between placebo and treated group at 25 days in the rapid coding test. At 25 days the speed of the treated group is faster than at baseline and the patients on average coded 6.6 more correct fields (p<0.05). Also, at 25 days placebo performs worse than drug treated (trend). To summarize the AD results, the two graphs show that while the placebo gets slightly better, the treated group gets much faster.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “This is one additional piece of information that confirms the data from our Phase 2a study and shows that ANVS401 is efficacious in both AD and PD,” said Dr. Maccecchini. About Annovis Bio Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Alzheimer’s in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We expect our treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. We have two ongoing Phase 2a studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company’s website: www.annovisbio.com. Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of ANVS401 clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on Annovis Bio, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate, including that clinical trials may be delayed and that the data reported herein is interim data, conclusions as to which may be superseded by subsequent data we expect to receive in connection with Phase 2a trials and/or subsequent clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Annovis Bio, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law. Investor Relations: Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies Inc.

407-491-4498

Dave@redchip.com SOURCE: Annovis Bio, Inc. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85996 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston