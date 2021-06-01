Kamoa-Kakula Monthly Progress Update Expected on June 2

Article content

Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of Congo–(Newsfile Corp. – June 1, 2021) – Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that the May progress update for the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is expected to be issued on June 2, 2021.

The Kamoa-Kakula Phase 1 concentrator plant produced its first copper concentrate on May 25th and the plant is in the process of hot commissioning and ramp up.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal joint-venture projects in Southern Africa: the development of major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discoveries in the Democratic Republic of Congo and at the Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo .