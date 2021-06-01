CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - Cryptologic Corp./Greenhawk Resources Inc.

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 1 juin/June 2021) Greenhawk Resources Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Cryptologic Corp. (CRY), has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Greenhawk owns a 100% legal and beneficial interest in two mineral exploration licenses and one prospecting license in Greenland known as the Storo Gold Project.

_________________________________

Greenhawk Resources Inc., l’émetteur résultant d’un changement fondamental de Cryptologic Corp. (CRY), a été approuvé pour inscription.

Les documents d’inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Greenhawk détient un intérêt légal et bénéficiaire à 100% dans deux permis d’exploration minière et un permis de prospection au Groenland, connu sous le nom de Storo Gold Project.