CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - Cryptologic Corp./Greenhawk Resources Inc.

Newsfile
Jun 01, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
060121-86060
 

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 1 juin/June 2021) Greenhawk Resources Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Cryptologic Corp. (CRY), has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Greenhawk owns a 100% legal and beneficial interest in two mineral exploration licenses and one prospecting license in Greenland known as the Storo Gold Project.

_________________________________

Greenhawk Resources Inc., l’émetteur résultant d’un changement fondamental de Cryptologic Corp. (CRY), a été approuvé pour inscription.

Les documents d’inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Greenhawk détient un intérêt légal et bénéficiaire à 100% dans deux permis d’exploration minière et un permis de prospection au Groenland, connu sous le nom de Storo Gold Project.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Issuer/Émetteur: Greenhawk Resources Inc.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): GRHK
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 86 199 162
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 4 600 000
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier
CUSIP : 395278 10 4
ISIN : CA 395278 10 4 3
Old/Vieux CUSIP& ISIN: 22908A104/CA22908A1049
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 3 juin/June 2021
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l’exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: AST Trust Company (Canada)

 

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GRHK. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com

#distro

Latest National Stories

News Near Kingston

This Week in Flyers