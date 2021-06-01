CSE Bulletin: New Listing - The Hash Corporation (REZN)

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 1 juin/June 2021) The common shares of The Hash Corporation have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

The Hash Corporation is a Canadian company focused on the production of hashish and other premium cannabis products. Using the adaption of old-world traditions, the company aims to safely deliver authentic hashish experiences crafted to modern standards and regulations.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de The Hash Corporation ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d’inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

The Hash Corporation est une entreprise canadienne spécialisée dans la production de haschisch et d’autres produits de cannabis de première qualité. En utilisant l’adaptation de l’ancien traditions mondiales, la société vise à offrir en toute sécurité des expériences authentiques de haschisch conçues selon les normes et réglementations modernes.