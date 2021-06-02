





Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 2, 2021) – Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) (“Xploreor “the Company”) is pleased to welcome Jonathon Fleming, MBA, BCom., to the Company’s Advisory Board to assist in the further growth of Xplore Resources. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Xplore Resources Announces Additional Advisory Board Appointment Back to video Mr. Fleming is an executive with 20 years of financial experience in the resource sector. His previous experience includes over a decade as an Energy Research Analyst with Cormark Securities Inc., and as Executive Vice President at Granite Oil Corp. and Vice President, Capital Markets at DeeThree Exploration Ltd. Prior to that, Mr. Fleming worked in the Planning & Commercial department of Talisman Energy Inc. Most recently, Mr. Fleming helped lead a private cannabis company through licensure into operations and sales. Mr. Fleming obtained a Master of Business Administration from Dalhousie University and a Bachelor of Commerce from Royal Roads University.

Article content Wes Hanson, President and CEO of Xplore, stated, “It is with pleasure we welcome Jonathon to the Advisory Board. Jonathon’s experience as a research analyst, understanding of the markets, business development activities, and operations talents, make him an ideal person to provide support to the management team, adding depth to our organization and future development of the Company. Xplore will benefit from his knowledge and contacts as it moves forward, together with the Company’s existing Advisory Board members, Mr. Tim McGuire, Mr. Stephen Crozier, to build shareholder value for all shareholders.” Valk Project Xplore’s 100% owned Valk copper-gold project (1,614 Ha) is located in the Nanaimo Mining Division, British Columbia, approximately 20 Km NW of Port Hardy. The Project is road accessible via an extensive network of provincial highways, local roads, and logging roads. Soil geochemistry and surface rock sampling have identified anomalous copper, vanadium, and gold mineralization within rocks of the Karmutsen Formation. Valk is located 25 km north of the former Island Copper Mine (reported historical production 367 Mt @ 0.33% Cu – Ref. BC Minfile 092L 158) and the North Island Copper and Gold Project (Indicated resource of 304 Mt @ 0.21% Cu – Ref. BC Minfile 092L 240). ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD About Xplore Resources (TSXV: XPLR) Xplore Resources is a Toronto-based mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol XPLR and is focused on the acquisition and development of copper and gold projects in the Americas. The Company is led by a highly experienced management team and is comprised of industry experts with executive and senior management experience in geology, banking, private equity, investor relations and law.

Article content For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.xploreresources.com. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Wesley C. Hanson”

President & CEO For further information, please contact:

Phone: +1 647-362-9675

Email: info@xploreresources.com NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE “1933 ACT”), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO A U.S. PERSON IN THE ABSENCE OF SUCH REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE 1933 ACT. Notice on forward-looking statements: Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Xplore cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Xplore’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Xplore’s ability to complete the proposed Transaction; and other risks and uncertainties, including those to be described in the Filing Statement to be filed by Xplore on SEDAR.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Xplore undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86074 #distro

